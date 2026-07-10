Uzbekistan targets new projects with French business delegation

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Uzbekistan and leading French companies have discussed developing new investment projects in transport infrastructure, energy, mining, and water management, including the use of AI technologies.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance following the discussions between Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov, and a French business delegation led by Claude Imauven, chairman of the France-Uzbekistan Business Council, on July 9.

According to the ministry, representatives of several major French companies, including Orano, IKA Technology, Blue Water Intelligence (BWI), Groupe SNEF, and Vinci Construction Grands Projets, attended the meeting alongside officials from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance.

“The parties discussed further expanding practical cooperation with French companies, improving the efficiency of ongoing projects, and supporting new investment initiatives,” the ministry said.

Particular attention was paid to promoting joint projects in Uzbekistan's priority economic sectors and introducing innovative solutions through partnerships with French companies.

“Cooperation in transport infrastructure, energy, mining, and water resource management was identified among the priority areas,” the ministry noted. “The parties also considered developing new projects in these sectors, including through the introduction of modern artificial intelligence technologies.”

The meeting highlighted the steady expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and France in recent years. Regular dialogue between the leaders of the two countries has created a solid foundation for deeper trade, economic, investment, and technological ties, according to the ministry.

“High-level dialogue has provided a strong basis for further expanding bilateral trade, investment, and technological partnership,” the Uzbek side said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Uzbekistan and the French delegation agreed to strengthen cooperation, develop new joint projects in priority sectors, and maintain regular dialogue on potential investment and technology initiatives.