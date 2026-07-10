Turkmenistan, U.S. explore expanded co-op in energy, trade, and transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Turkmenistan and the United States discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government following the meeting between Chairman of Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Steve Daines, a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

"Trade and economic cooperation was identified as one of the key priorities of the Turkmen-U.S. partnership. Particular attention was paid to the fuel and energy sector and transport and communications," the press service said.

According to the government, the parties reviewed the current state of Turkmen-U.S. relations and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian fields. They also highlighted the role of the Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council in unlocking the economic potential of bilateral ties.

The press service noted that the meeting highlighted the long-standing presence of major U.S. companies, including Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, and Case New Holland, in Turkmenistan. The sides also discussed cooperation on international transport corridors linking East-West and North-South, as well as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

Regional and international issues were also addressed during the talks. Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan's commitment to expanding long-term cooperation with the United States, while both sides expressed interest in further strengthening bilateral dialogue.

For reference, economic ties between Turkmenistan and the United States have gained momentum over the past two years through an expanding political dialogue and a series of business initiatives. In March 2026, the two countries held a meeting of the Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation, where officials discussed expanding investment, supporting joint projects, and strengthening cooperation with U.S. companies operating in Turkmenistan. Both sides also highlighted the Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council as the main mechanism for promoting bilateral commercial relations.

Business engagement has also intensified. In June 2026, Ashgabat hosted a Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council forum attended by American companies from the energy, aviation, agriculture, logistics, and technology sectors. During the event, U.S. businesses discussed opportunities in transport infrastructure, the fuel and energy sector, digital technologies, healthcare, and manufacturing. Earlier the same month, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the council's Executive Director Eric Stewart, reaffirming Turkmenistan's readiness to expand cooperation with U.S. investors and consider new commercial proposals.