Participants in Shusha Global Media Forum tour Karabakh Street in Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 12. Participants in the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum toured Karabakh Street in Azerbaijan's cultural capital, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The forum guests visited Karabakh Street, where 10 multi-purpose buildings have been constructed under a public-private partnership (PPP) project.

During the tour, participants were briefed on the Karabakh Street development project, including the construction and restoration work carried out there and the ongoing development of the area's urban infrastructure.

The street features a hotel, apartment hotels, office space, and dining venues. Particular emphasis was placed on high construction standards and ensuring that the new buildings blend harmoniously with Shusha's architectural character.

The 4th Shusha Global Media Forum is expected to bring together around 160 international guests from 53 countries, including representatives of approximately 30 international news agencies, more than 60 leading media organizations, and around 10 international organizations and companies. In addition to members of the foreign press, participants also include representatives of Azerbaijani media outlets, experts, and government officials.

The forum will take place on 13–14 July.