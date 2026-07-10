Tajikistan, Bangladesh hold political consultations in Dhaka

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Tajikistan and Bangladesh held political consultations in Dhaka to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors.

This was announced in a press release published by Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 10 following consultations held on July 8 between the foreign ministries of the two countries at the deputy foreign minister level.

According to the ministry, the sides reviewed prospects for further strengthening bilateral relations and discussed expanding cooperation in trade and economic affairs, education, science and culture.

The participants also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining dialogue between the two foreign ministries, the report says.

Meanwhile, attracting foreign investment has become one of Tajikistan's main economic priorities as the government seeks to diversify the economy, expand manufacturing and increase exports. Authorities have stepped up efforts to promote investment opportunities through business forums, bilateral commissions and targeted engagement with foreign chambers of commerce. According to the Agency on Statistics under the President of Tajikistan, the country maintains foreign trade relations with 113 countries, with non-CIS markets accounting for more than half of its total trade turnover.

Bangladesh has emerged as one of the South Asian markets that Tajikistan is seeking to engage more actively. Although economic ties between the countries remain modest, they have shown growing momentum in recent years. Bilateral cooperation has focused on textiles, agriculture and pharmaceuticals, while both countries have expressed interest in expanding business contacts and investment. Tajikistan has also sought to attract Bangladeshi companies to projects in manufacturing, agriculture and tourism as part of its broader strategy to diversify foreign economic partnerships.