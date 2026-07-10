Azerbaijan ratifies agreement signed with Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The Parliament of Azerbaijan has ratified the "Agreement between Azerbaijan and Ukraine on legal assistance in civil and commercial matters ", Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

This issue has been discussed at today's session of the parliament.

During the discussion, it was noted that the mentioned agreement was signed on April 25, 2026, in Azerbaijan's Gabala. The purpose of the treaty is to provide legal assistance in civil and commercial matters between the two states, expand cooperation between courts and other authorized bodies, ensure the protection of the rights of individuals and legal entities, and determine the legal bases for the mutual recognition and enforcement of court decisions.

According to the agreement, citizens of the parties and legal entities established in accordance with the legislation enjoy equal legal protection in the territory of the other party, and have the right to apply to the court and other competent authorities on the same terms. The document establishes the rules for the submission of court documents, collection of evidence, taking witness statements, exchange of legal information, and provision of legal assistance.

The agreement defines the Ministries of Justice of Azerbaijan and Ukraine as central authorities. At the same time, the mutual recognition and enforcement of court decisions in civil and commercial cases, the procedure for appeal in this regard, and the grounds for refusal of recognition and enforcement are regulated in detail. In addition, the mechanisms for the submission of certificates and other official documents on civil status acts, as well as the exchange of legal information, are determined.

The agreement is concluded for an indefinite period and enters into force on the thirtieth day after the exchange of ratification instruments.

The ratification of the agreement will serve to expand legal cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in civil and commercial matters, to provide prompt and effective legal assistance, to improve the mechanisms for mutual recognition and enforcement of court decisions, as well as to provide more reliable protection of the rights of citizens and legal entities.

The draft law on the approval of the agreement was put to a vote after discussions and adopted in one reading.