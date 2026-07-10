Grand ballet gala concert to open 15th Gabala International Music Festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. A grand ballet gala concert will be held outdoors on the evening of July 29, opening the 15th Gabala International Music Festival.

This unforgettable evening, featuring renowned ballet stars from Azerbaijan and abroad, will showcase the beauty and elegance of classical ballet.

On this occasion, the city of Gabala will become an important platform for intercultural dialogue in line with the festival's mission. The festival will also bring together some of the most distinguished representatives of various countries and cultures.

The performers will include Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and leading soloist of the Mariinsky Theatre Timur Askerov, leading Mariinsky Theatre soloist Renata Shakirova, Bavarian State Ballet soloists Frederik Stuckwisch and Zhanna Gubanova, principal dancer of Russia's Bolshoi Theatre ballet company Artem Ovcharenko and first soloist Anna Tikhomirova, Vienna State Ballet soloists Alessandro Frola and Madison Young, as well as Dutch National Ballet soloists Jessica Xuan and Vsevolod Maievskyi.

During the approximately one-and-a-half-hour gala concert, works by world-renowned composers will be performed. Audiences will enjoy excerpts from beloved ballets, including Ludwig Minkus' Don Quixote, Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet, Adolphe Adam's Giselle, and other celebrated works.

The gala concert, performed by internationally acclaimed ballet artists, will offer audiences an unforgettable celebration of art.

The festival is being held on the initiative and under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Academy of Music, and Gilan. Taking place from July 29 to August 3, the 15th Gabala International Music Festival will be not only a celebration of music but also an event that unites peoples, transcends borders, and leaves lasting memories through its remarkable performances.

In addition to Azerbaijan, distinguished artists from Germany, Austria, Kazakhstan, Moldova, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Vietnam have been invited to participate in the musical celebration.