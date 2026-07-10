Azerbaijan set to join another international convention

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Azerbaijan will join the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments", Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

This issue has been discussed at today's session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

During the discussion, it was noted that the draft law envisages the ratification of the above convention dated February 13, 2004. Ballast water is water transported in special tanks in order to ensure the balance and safe movement of the ship. Through these waters, various aquatic organisms and pathogens can move from one marine environment to another, disrupting the ecological balance, negatively affecting biodiversity, fisheries, and human health. The main goal of the convention is to prevent such situations and protect the marine environment.

The convention establishes a single international legal framework for ballast water management. According to the document, ships falling within the scope of the convention must have a ballast water management plan, record all operations related to ballast water in a special book, receive an international certificate, and undergo regular inspections in accordance with the established procedure. Ballast water management must be carried out in accordance with international standards, and for this purpose, ballast water exchange or approved treatment systems must be used.

The convention also establishes cooperation between states in this area, information exchange, ship control and inspection mechanisms, as well as general legal procedures for the implementation of the convention. At the same time, exceptions to the discharge of ballast water are also provided for in cases such as saving human lives or ensuring the safety of the ship.

The document consists of 22 articles and annexes. These annexes define technical requirements, international standards, and certification rules for ballast water management, including the form of the Ballast Water Record Book.

The ratification of the convention will serve to organize ballast water management in Azerbaijan in accordance with international standards, strengthen the protection of the marine ecosystem, and fulfill the country's obligations under international maritime law.

The draft law on accession to the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments was put to a vote after discussions and adopted in one reading.