U.S. completes third round of strikes on Iran this week - CENTCOM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The U.S. military has completed another round of strikes against Iran.

"CENTCOM has completed the third phase of strikes against Iran this week," the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on its page on X.

According to CENTCOM, the operation was carried out in response to Iran's attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

The command said that U.S. armed forces struck approximately 140 Iranian military targets.

The targets reportedly included Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, naval assets, ammunition depots, communication networks, and coastal surveillance posts.

