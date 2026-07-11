Tajikistan seeks to improve investment climate for industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Tajikistan announced measures to improve the investment climate for industrial projects as part of efforts to accelerate the country's industrial development.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the country’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources following President Emomali Rahmon's address during his meeting with officials, industrial sector representatives, and community leaders in the country’s Sughd region.

"Regional, city and district authorities were instructed to take effective measures to develop industrial infrastructure, create a favorable investment climate, allocate land for new production projects, support private-sector initiatives and organize export-oriented production," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the president also stressed that the development of the metallurgy sector should be viewed as a national economic priority rather than the responsibility of a single industry, the ministry noted.

Furthermore, President Rahmon called on entrepreneurs and investors to make full use of existing opportunities to expand domestic processing capacities, produce competitive finished goods, and increase exports.

Meanwhile, attracting private investment has become a key element of Tajikistan's industrialization strategy. In recent years, the government has introduced measures to support manufacturing projects, expand public-private partnerships, and improve conditions for domestic and foreign investors. Authorities have identified metallurgy, construction materials, energy, chemicals, and food processing among the priority sectors expected to drive industrial growth and diversify the country's economy.