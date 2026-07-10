Azerbaijan's Shusha set to host 4th Global Media Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The 4th Global Media Forum will be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha on July 13-14, 2026.

This was announced in a report published on the official website of the Media Development Agency.

According to the report, the Shusha Global Media Forum, which has already become one of the most influential international platforms, will be dedicated to the theme "The Mission of Media in Promoting Peace: Restoring Truth and Rebuilding Trust" this year.

About 160 media representatives, experts, and officials from 54 countries of the world will participate in the forum, which will include about 30 international news agencies and more than 60 leading media organizations. Representatives of about 10 international organizations and companies will also participate in the forum.

The forum will feature panel discussions, one-on-one meetings, and interactive sessions on topical topics such as the role of media in peacebuilding, cross-border media dialogue and restoring public trust, international cooperation in combating disinformation, creating a safe information environment on digital platforms, media ethics, and responsible journalism in the era of artificial intelligence.

The forum aims to contribute to taking practical steps towards restoring the shaken trust between societies, strengthening digital solidarity, and ensuring peace by highlighting the importance of responsible behavior in the media.

In 2022, the International Media Forum was held for the first time on the theme "Global Trends in Media, New Challenges". In subsequent years, this initiative was continued in the format of the Shusha Global Media Forum. Thus, the 1st Shusha Global Media Forum held in 2023 was dedicated to the topics "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution", the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum held in 2024 was dedicated to the topic "Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation", and the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum in 2025 was dedicated to the topic "Digital Transitions: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of Artificial Intelligence".

Having brought together nearly 600 influential media representatives, experts, and officials from 81 countries during the four forums held so far, the Shusha Global Media Forum has strengthened its position as one of the leading international platforms for discussing the global media agenda.

In previous sessions of the forum, issues such as digital transformation, the impact of artificial intelligence technologies on the media sector and news production processes, the opportunities and challenges created by these technologies, innovations in the media, and strengthening international cooperation and solidarity in the fight against disinformation were widely discussed. The rapid changes taking place in the global information environment in recent years have further increased the relevance of these topics. In this regard, as a continuation of the discussions held at previous forums, the aforementioned areas will be the main focus of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum and will be discussed in detail in the context of modern challenges.