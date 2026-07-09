Uzbekistan, Türkiye advance cooperation within Turkic States framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Uzbekistan and Türkiye have discussed strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership and advancing joint initiatives within the Organization of Turkic States.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan following the meeting between Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Mirvokhid Azimov and Kürşad Zorlu, deputy chairman of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party, or AK Party who arrived in Tashkent to participate in the First International Forum of Islamic Civilization.

''The sides exchanged views on the further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Türkiye,'' the ministry said.

According to the ministry, during the talks, Azimov and Zorlu reviewed priority areas of bilateral cooperation and discussed prospects for strengthening coordination within the Organization of Turkic States. The parties also considered ways to promote joint initiatives through the organization and expand practical cooperation between the two countries.

''Particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States and advancing joint initiatives,'' the ministry said.

The talks also focused on potential new bilateral projects in culture, education, science and tourism. The sides emphasized the importance of moving forward with practical initiatives that could deepen direct contacts and strengthen humanitarian ties between Uzbekistan and Türkiye.

The meeting comes as Tashkent and Ankara continue to expand political and economic engagement under their comprehensive strategic partnership framework. Cooperation within Turkic multilateral institutions has also become an important element of bilateral relations, providing an additional platform for regional initiatives and coordination.

Moreover, Azimov and Zorlu separately reviewed preparations for the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States, scheduled to take place in Türkiye in 2026.

''The sides discussed preparations for the Organization of Turkic States summit to be held in Türkiye this year,'' the ministry said.

The meeting highlighted the two countries' interest in maintaining active political dialogue while expanding practical cooperation in education, culture, science and tourism and strengthening coordination on the Turkic States agenda.