Uzbekistan, Belarus target $2 billion in bilateral trade

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Uzbekistan and Belarus are aiming to increase bilateral trade to $2 billion as the two countries seek to expand industrial cooperation and launch new joint projects across agriculture, engineering and pharmaceuticals.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president following the official meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in restricted and expanded formats with the participation of official delegations.

Mirziyoyev said the multifaceted relationship between Uzbekistan and Belarus had reached "a qualitatively new level" in recent years, pointing to intensified political, economic and cultural engagement.

Preparations for the talks included meetings of the intergovernmental commission and business council, political consultations, discussions among analytical communities and Uzbekistan Culture Days.

The presidents highlighted the steady growth of bilateral trade. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus has nearly tripled over the past five years and reached almost $1 billion in 2025. Since the beginning of 2026, trade has increased by another 30%.

"Over the past five years, mutual trade has increased almost threefold and reached nearly $1 billion at the end of last year," the Uzbek president's office said.

The two countries currently have 360 joint ventures operating across various sectors.

The leaders welcomed an action plan adopted ahead of the talks that sets out specific measures to increase bilateral trade to $2 billion. The plan also includes new industrial cooperation projects in agriculture, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, electrical equipment, light industry and furniture manufacturing.

The sides also expressed interest in exchanging expertise in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the development of related infrastructure.

Mirziyoyev and Lukashenko praised the results of the Third Forum of Regions of Uzbekistan and Belarus, held in Minsk a day earlier. The event resulted in what the Uzbek side described as "a substantial portfolio of trade contracts and investment agreements."

The presidents reaffirmed their commitment to mutual support within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation also featured prominently in the talks. Mirziyoyev thanked Lukashenko for his initiative to establish an Alley of Uzbek-Belarusian Friendship in Minsk.

The two countries agreed to organize joint tourism, medical and education forums by the end of 2026.

The presidents also heard reports from the co-chairs of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, who presented specific proposals on the economic and cooperation agenda.

At the conclusion of the talks, Mirziyoyev invited Lukashenko to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan.