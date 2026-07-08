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Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister awards top military commanders (PHOTO)

Society News 8 July 2026 14:55 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister awards top military commanders (PHOTO)
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, awarded a group of military personnel.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Pursuant to the relevant order of Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Hero of the Patriotic War, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade was awarded a Certificate of Honor, and the Commander of the Special Forces, Hero of the Patriotic War, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov was awarded the Medal "For Distinction in Military Service" 2nd degree.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister awards top military commanders (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister awards top military commanders (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister awards top military commanders (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister awards top military commanders (PHOTO)

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