Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister awards top military commanders (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, awarded a group of military personnel.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Pursuant to the relevant order of Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Hero of the Patriotic War, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade was awarded a Certificate of Honor, and the Commander of the Special Forces, Hero of the Patriotic War, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov was awarded the Medal "For Distinction in Military Service" 2nd degree.