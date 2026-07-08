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Azerbaijani wrestlers begin European Championships with one gold and two silver medals

Society News 8 July 2026 04:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani wrestlers begin European Championships with one gold and two silver medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8.

The U20 European Wrestling Championships are continuing in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

On the second day of competition, three members of Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestling team reached the podium.

Emin Javadli (55 kg) defeated Armenia's Edgar Petrosyan by fall in the final to claim the European title.

Javidan Nehmatov (77 kg) lost 0-4 to Armenia's Samvel Terteryan in the final, while Orkhan Hajiyev (87 kg) was defeated 0-10 by Russia's Mikhail Shkarin in the championship bout. Both Azerbaijani wrestlers won silver medals.

In the bronze medal match, Museyi-Kazim Huseyn (130 kg) lost to Türkiye's Uzeyir Bostan on criteria (1-1), with the victory awarded to his opponent based on scoring the first point.

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