Kazakhstan, Metlen Group discuss co-op in metal processing projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Kazakhstan and Greece's Metlen Group have discussed prospects for cooperation in deep metal processing and high-tech industrial projects.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction, following the meeting between Minister Yersayin Nagaspayev and Metlen Group executives Konstantinos Bikas and Evangelos George Mytilineos.

According to the Ministry, the parties reviewed opportunities to expand industrial cooperation, with particular focus on developing projects in the deep processing of metals.

"Kazakhstan offers favorable conditions for the implementation of industrial projects, including access to raw materials for processing enterprises and opportunities within special economic zones. We also provide additional state support measures for major investors, including the mechanism for concluding an Investment Agreement with the Government. We look forward to a constructive dialogue and reaching mutually beneficial agreements," Nagaspayev said, noting the government's readiness to facilitate cooperation between Metlen Group and Kazakhstan's mining and metallurgical enterprises.

The meeting also focused on the exchange of technological expertise in waste processing and the recovery of valuable metals from industrial residues as part of efforts to promote a circular economy.

Furthermore, in the course of the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation and implementing high-tech industrial projects.

Metlen Group operates in the metallurgy and energy sectors across 40 countries and is one of Europe's leading industrial companies. It owns the European Union's only vertically integrated aluminum production complex.