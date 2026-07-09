Azerbaijan’s next tourism growth stage requires systematic investment — WB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Further growth of tourism in Azerbaijan requires systematic investment, the Lead Tourism Development Specialist at the World Bank Group, Shaun Mann said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the statement at the event “Unlocking Tourism's Potential to Drive Economic Growth and Diversification.”

According to Mann, all tourism destinations go through a specific development life cycle, and investments in basic institutions and infrastructure are crucial during its initial stage.

“In the early stages of development, it is necessary to invest in fundamental legislation, governance systems, infrastructure, and basic projects. Azerbaijan has already made significant progress in this regard. In my view, Azerbaijan has already reached this stage. International brands are represented here, investments have been made, and global events are being held, thanks to which the country has gained international recognition and appeared on the world tourism map,” Mann said.

Furthermore, he stated that the next stage should be to increase the economic value of tourism.

"The next step is not so much about increasing tourist numbers as it is about enhancing the value of tourism. This can only be achieved by developing tourism products and destinations. The further development of the industry requires a systematic approach to investment. The next phase of work involves systematic investment in tourist destinations and market segments for which these destinations may be attractive,” he said.

Moreover, Mann emphasized that expanding air service plays an important role in this process.

“The development of tourist destinations must be accompanied by cooperation with the aviation industry to open new air routes. Investors who are already operating successfully in Baku will, over time, open new facilities in other tourist destinations as well. However, the necessary basic conditions must be created for this. Tourism is a cross-sectoral industry that requires coordination among various government agencies. The participation of local authorities, municipalities, transportation agencies, and other government bodies is essential. Such coordination must be carried out at the national level,” Mann emphasized.

The expert added that having an appropriate management system ensures regional development and coordinates the implementation of projects related to road infrastructure, national parks, protected natural areas, and cultural heritage sites.

Referring to the work that has been done, Mann noted that plans for the development of tourist destinations have already been prepared, stakeholders have been identified, and existing infrastructure gaps have been pinpointed.

“Now all of this requires investment. Without it, further development is impossible,” the World Bank representative concluded.