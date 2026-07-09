Azerbaijan's FM highlights progress in state border delimitation with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The delimitation of approximately 13 kilometers of the state border with Armenia has already been completed, and demarcation work has also been carried out in these sections, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend's correspondent reports.

Bayramov made the statement while answering questions from journalists following a visit to the Alley of Honor on the occasion of the professional holiday of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic service personnel, celebrated on July 9.

According to the minister, the first positive results of the work carried out are already evident.

“Work on the delimitation process continues between the two countries. Relevant commissions have been established at the level of both countries. Numerous regulatory and legal acts have also been adopted. Certain agreements have been reached stipulating that the delimitation process will proceed from north to south. For its part, Azerbaijan has completed all the work necessary for the final approval of the peace agreement,” he said.

Meanwhile, on April 29, 2026, the 13th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held in Aghveran, Armenia, under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

During the meeting, the sides agreed on and exchanged draft texts of the following instruction governing the procedure for carrying out delimitation works: