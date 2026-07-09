Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, increased by $6.41, or 8.47%, on July 8 from the previous level, coming in at $82.07 per barrel.

This is reflected in the information from the oil market participants.

"At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $6.47, or 8.87%, to $79.41 per barrel. The price of URALS crude rose by $6.5, or 15.14%, to $49.43 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea grew by $6.49, or 9.03%, to $78.36 per barrel," the information said.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

According to Trading Economics, the price of oil exceeded $72 per barrel on Thursday and has risen more than 8% since the start of the week after the U.S. military launched new airstrikes against Iran and revoked the country's permit to sell oil on the global market.

"These moves follow a series of recent attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, including a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker and a Saudi oil tanker. The renewed conflict has jeopardized the temporary peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran and heightened fears of further disruptions to global energy supplies. The risk is that shipowners and regional producers may abandon the strategically important Strait of Hormuz," the platform said.

Besides, according to Trading Economics, the escalation of the conflict has dramatically changed previous expectations about a possible supply glut in the market, which were formed after OPEC+ countries increased production quotas and Middle Eastern producers began to increase oil production.