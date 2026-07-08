Azerbaijan's ASCO and EBRD discuss new partnership opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. ASCO, a subsidiary of the AZCON holding company, held discussions with a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) regarding potential partnership opportunities.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

Meanwhile, it was noted that the guests were provided with detailed information on ASCO’s strategic development priorities, including goals to further improve transportation efficiency, expand the fleet with new vessels, and extend operations beyond the Caspian Sea.

The meeting also touched on ongoing and planned projects related to digitalization, the application of innovative solutions, and approaches to corporate governance in line with contemporary challenges.

During the discussions, the parties gave a positive assessment of the current state of cooperation and explored potential partnership opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, EBRD representatives visited the “Surakhani” museum ship. The guests, who toured the museum’s exhibition halls, were provided with detailed information about the history of shipping and Azerbaijan’s maritime traditions.

ASCO (Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC) is a prominent state-owned maritime enterprise and a key transport subsidiary of AZCON Holding, which consolidates Azerbaijan's leading transit, transport, and communications infrastructure. ASCO operates both regionally in the Caspian Sea and internationally to cement Azerbaijan's status as a major transit hub along the Middle Corridor. The EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) actively collaborates with ASCO to fund its fleet expansion, enhance corporate governance, and drive its sustainability agenda.