Azerbaijan and Jordan reach important agreements - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Azerbaijan and Jordan have reached important agreements on expanding political dialogue, economic cooperation, humanitarian relations, and cooperation on regional issues, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a briefing in Baku with Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Ayman Al Safadi, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that during the meeting, fruitful discussions were held on cooperation on international platforms, regional development, and regional security issues. According to him, the parties assessed the current level of Azerbaijani-Jordanian bilateral relations with satisfaction and emphasized that the close contacts established over many years between the leaders of the two countries form the basis of the relations.

Bayramov pointed out that cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Jordan is intensive. He noted that regular telephone conversations are held with his counterpart, and during meetings held at almost all international platforms, views are exchanged on topical issues.

According to the minister, the expansion of the existing contractual and legal framework will create additional opportunities for the development of cooperation in various areas. He emphasized that important agreements were signed between the two countries within the framework of the visit, and at the same time, new documents are being prepared in various directions and are expected to be signed in the near future.

Moreover, Bayramov noted that issues of economic cooperation were widely discussed at the meeting. According to him, the volume of the current trade turnover doesn't satisfy the parties, and there is great development potential in this area.

The minister highlighted that there are favorable opportunities for expanding cooperation in industry, energy, mineral resources, agriculture, food security, and other areas. He added that the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission continues, and today new agreements were reached in this direction.

According to Bayramov, a delegation of the working group will visit Jordan in the near future, and specific projects will be discussed on the spot. In addition, it's planned to organize mutual visits of representatives of business circles of both countries, which will serve to increase trade turnover in the future.

The minister noted that during the meeting, he provided his counterpart with detailed information about the growing transport and logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan, its role as a transit country between Europe and Asia, as well as the opportunities created for foreign investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

Bayramov also noted that the parties emphasized the importance of further expanding cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. According to him, the continuation and expansion of projects implemented in the fields of culture and education is of particular importance.

The minister said that the Azerbaijan International Development Assistance Agency has been cooperating with relevant Jordanian agencies for many years. He added that both countries are implementing humanitarian aid projects in various regions, including Palestine, and the coordination of activities in this area could be one of the important directions of future cooperation.

Furthermore, Bayramov mentioned that the tourism sector also has great prospects. He noted that a significant increase in the number of mutual visits was recorded in 2025, but additional measures need to be taken in this direction.

The minister underscored that since the end of May, regular direct flights between Azerbaijan and Jordan have been operating. Currently, flights are carried out once a week, and the parties have also discussed increasing the number.

Bayramov added that today, an agreement was signed between Azerbaijan and Jordan on mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports. According to him, this document will make a significant contribution to the expansion of contacts between people, the development of tourism, and the strengthening of cooperation between business circles.