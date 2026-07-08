Turkmenistan, global transport center discuss long-term cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Turkmenistan discussed long-term cooperation on sustainable transport with a global center supporting the UN transport agenda.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Government of Turkmenistan on July 8 following a meeting between Turkmenistan's Permanent Representative to the UN and the leadership of the Global Sustainable Transport Innovation and Knowledge Center (GSTIKC), an international platform that promotes the UN sustainable transport agenda through research, innovation and knowledge sharing.

"The parties paid particular attention to preparations for a joint thematic event scheduled for July 8, dedicated to promoting the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport through stronger international partnerships, data-driven solutions and coordinated efforts to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the government said.

According to the press release, the meeting focused on developing systematic cooperation to support initiatives under the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport for 2026-2035.

The sides also discussed practical mechanisms for advancing the initiative, including stronger international partnerships, innovative approaches and experience sharing. They reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation in support of the Sustainable Development Goals, the government noted.

Turkmenistan has been one of the leading advocates of sustainable transport at the United Nations, promoting a series of General Assembly resolutions on the issue. In December 2025, the UN General Assembly adopted, at Turkmenistan's initiative, a resolution proclaiming the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport for 2026-2035. The Global Sustainable Transport Innovation and Knowledge Center supports the initiative through research, data-driven policymaking and international knowledge-sharing.