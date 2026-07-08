Uzbekistan, China's SUS Environment review $300M waste-to-energy project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan and China's Shanghai SUS Environment have reviewed the implementation of a $300M investment project aimed at developing waste-to-energy facilities in the country.

This was reflected in the statement published by the State Customs Committee of Uzbekistan.

A working meeting was held in Shanghai between representatives of Shanghai SUS Environment and an adviser at the Uzbek Embassy in China who also serves as an official representative of Uzbekistan's Customs Committee.

The sides discussed the current status of the investment project, progress on construction work, and issues arising during its implementation.

They also agreed to strengthen direct working-level contacts to promptly address existing challenges and accelerate cooperation.

The project is being implemented under a March 24, 2025 presidential resolution and envisages the construction of facilities to generate electricity by incinerating municipal solid waste in Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya and Samarkand regions.

The project, scheduled for implementation from 2025 through 2027, is expected to attract $300 million in foreign direct investment.

“The project is expected to attract $300 million in foreign direct investment between 2025 and 2027, with construction and installation work currently progressing in stages,” the statement said.

Uzbekistan's Embassy in China and the Customs Committee's department responsible for supporting entrepreneurs are working closely with relevant ministries, government agencies, and project initiators to support investment projects involving Chinese capital.

Coordination and practical discussions are currently underway on a total of nine investment projects in this area.