Uzbekistan draws Belarusian investment to agricultural processing projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Two agricultural processing projects with a combined foreign direct investment value of $23 million have been launched in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region in cooperation with Belarusian investors.

This was announced in a report published by the Fergana Regional Administration following the Third Forum of the Regions of Uzbekistan and Belarus, currently being held in Minsk.

According to the report, the launch ceremony was attended by Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko, and Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov, along with other officials. Local authorities, entrepreneurs, and investors from Uzbekistan also joined the event via videoconference.

The first project is being implemented by Beshagrosmakarol LLC in the Besharik Special Industrial Zone and involves the establishment of a fruit and vegetable processing facility equipped with advanced processing technologies.

“The project envisages attracting $20 million in foreign direct investment and creating a modern enterprise for the processing of agricultural products,” it was said in the statement.

Once operational, the facility will have the capacity to process 10,000 metric tons of agricultural products annually, with finished products intended for both the domestic market and exports. The project is expected to create 100 new jobs.

A second project was launched in the Fergana district by the FERMI 777 joint venture to build a modern complex for the storage, processing, individual quick freezing (IQF), and packaging of fruit and vegetable products.

The project, implemented with a Belarusian partner, will attract $3 million in foreign direct investment.

“Upon reaching full production capacity, the facility will process 5,000 tons of fruit and vegetable products annually for domestic and international markets,” the statement noted.

The FERMI 777 project is also expected to create 50 new jobs.