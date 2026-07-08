Kyrgyzstan lifts AI-95 gasoline price controls

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Kyrgyzstan has removed AI-95 gasoline from the list of goods subject to temporary state price regulation.

This follows Resolution No. 464, signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, introducing amendments to government decisions on state regulation of fuel prices.

"In paragraph 13, the words 'AI-95' shall be excluded," the resolution states. It also removes the provision on "establishing maximum retail prices" for fuel from the government's May 25, 2026 resolution on fuel market stabilization.

According to the resolution, the amendments were adopted to ensure economic security, maintain uninterrupted fuel supplies and provide state support to the national economy.

The document also amends the Cabinet of Ministers' September 8, 2023 resolution on state regulation of prices for socially significant goods. The new rules entered into force on July 7, the day of their official publication.

The Kyrgyz government introduced temporary fuel price controls in May 2026 to stabilize the domestic market amid concerns over rising fuel prices and supply disruptions. Earlier this year, President Sadyr Japarov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure uninterrupted supplies of petroleum products to the domestic market.