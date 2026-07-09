Tajikistan, Bangladesh discuss investment and trade cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Tajikistan discussed attracting Bangladeshi investment and expanding bilateral trade during talks in Dhaka.

This was reflected in a press release published by Tajik MFA following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Idibek Kalandar and President of the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the CIS Countries Jadab Debnath.

"The sides discussed attracting Bangladeshi investors to economic projects in Tajikistan, increasing bilateral trade and organizing business forums and exhibitions of textile and agricultural products," the ministry said.

According to the information, the meeting also covered cooperation in the tourism sector, the report added.

The Tajik delegation is visiting Dhaka to hold political consultations between the foreign ministries of Tajikistan and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, attracting foreign investment has become one of Tajikistan's main economic priorities as the government seeks to diversify the economy, expand manufacturing and increase exports. Authorities have stepped up efforts to promote investment opportunities through business forums, bilateral commissions and targeted engagement with foreign chambers of commerce. According to the Agency on Statistics under the President of Tajikistan, the country maintains foreign trade relations with 113 countries, with non-CIS markets accounting for more than half of its total trade turnover.

Bangladesh has emerged as one of the South Asian markets that Tajikistan is seeking to engage more actively. Although economic ties between the countries remain modest, they have shown growing momentum in recent years. Bilateral cooperation has focused on textiles, agriculture and pharmaceuticals, while both countries have expressed interest in expanding business contacts and investment. Tajikistan has also sought to attract Bangladeshi companies to projects in manufacturing, agriculture and tourism as part of its broader strategy to diversify foreign economic partnerships.