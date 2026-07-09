Kazakhstan, Hong Kong investors discuss sustainable aviation fuel project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov has discussed with Hong Kong investors the implementation of a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production project in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

This was announced in a report published by the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, following the meeting with representatives of Full Vision Capital (FVC), Towngas and EcoCeres.

According to the ministry, the parties explored opportunities to attract investment into Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector, introduce environmentally friendly technologies and develop high value-added projects.

A key focus of the meeting was the proposed production of sustainable aviation fuel based on non-food oilseed crops.

Saparov said expanding the deep processing of agricultural raw materials and developing value-added industries remain among the government's key agricultural policy priorities.

''The implementation of such projects will allow us to bring unused land into agricultural production, expand the cultivation of industrial oilseed crops, provide domestic farmers with a guaranteed market for their products, and create new growth opportunities for rural areas,'' Saparov said.

The parties also discussed the use of agricultural and food waste as feedstock without relying on edible oils. In particular, they reviewed potential projects to produce biochar and explored cooperation on green methanol production.

The meeting follows broader discussions between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong investors on developing green energy projects, energy storage systems and sustainable aviation fuel production as part of the country's low-carbon development agenda.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in advancing cooperation and agreed to continue work on the technical parameters of the proposed projects and the next practical steps toward their implementation.