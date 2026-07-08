Kazakhstan joins UN ITU's AI for Good Global Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Kazakhstan has joined the AI for Good Global Commission under the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev becoming one of the commission's founding members, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Madiyev joined the newly established high-level global commission at the invitation of the ITU. The body brings together global leaders to develop practical approaches to the advancement of artificial intelligence.

The commission was established under the auspices of the ITU and includes more than 40 heads of state, leaders of international organizations, and executives of the world's leading technology companies. It is co-chaired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Salesforce Co-Founder and CEO Marc Benioff, while ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin serves as vice chair.

"Kazakhstan's participation in the commission confirms the country's growing role in shaping the international agenda on artificial intelligence. The commission will serve as a platform for developing practical solutions to advance trusted AI, reduce the digital divide, and expand countries' access to modern technologies," the ministry said.

The commission held its inaugural meeting on July 8 on the sidelines of the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva. During the session, participants discussed key areas of international cooperation in artificial intelligence, including the development of trusted AI, reducing digital inequality, and expanding access to advanced technologies.