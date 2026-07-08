Uzbekistan, France advance new energy investments worth over $4B

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Uzbekistan and France have discussed expanding energy cooperation and advancing new investment projects as the value of joint initiatives in the sector has exceeded $4 billion.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Energy following the meeting between Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and Claude Imauven, Chairman of the Uzbekistan-France Business Council under MEDEF International, and French Ambassador to Uzbekistan Walid Fouque.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and France, expanding energy cooperation, and implementing prospective investment projects.

“High-level dialogue between Uzbekistan and France is creating a solid foundation for the consistent expansion of cooperation across various sectors of the economy, particularly in energy,” the Ministry of Energy said.

France is currently one of Uzbekistan's key partners in the energy sector. Three major projects worth a combined $2 billion are being implemented with the participation of French companies, while work is underway on another six prospective projects valued at $1.8 billion.

Consequently, the portfolio of joint Uzbekistan-France energy initiatives has exceeded $4 billion.

The meeting highlighted cooperation with EDF, including projects to build modern combined-cycle gas turbine power plants in the Syrdarya and Surkhandarya regions with a combined capacity of more than 3.1 GW.

“These projects are aimed at strengthening energy security, improving electricity generation efficiency, and ensuring a stable power supply for consumers,” the ministry said.

The contribution of TotalEnergies and Voltalia to the development of renewable energy in Uzbekistan was also highlighted. The companies are involved in solar and wind power projects, as well as energy storage systems.

“TotalEnergies and Voltalia are reliable partners in advancing Uzbekistan's strategic goals for the development of green energy,” the ministry noted.

During the meeting, several French companies operating in the energy and industrial sectors presented modern technologies, innovative solutions, investment opportunities, and proposals for new projects in Uzbekistan.

The sides also discussed cooperation in developing modern energy infrastructure, new generation capacity, high-voltage transmission networks, and energy storage systems, as well as industrial and gas transportation infrastructure.

Other areas included improving energy efficiency, introducing digital technologies, strengthening engineering cooperation, training specialists, and exchanging advanced expertise.

The parties reaffirmed their readiness to expand investment cooperation, attract modern technologies, and continue developing new joint energy projects.