Azerbaijan changes co-chairperson of intergovernmental commission with Czech Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The co-chairperson of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic has been replaced on the Azerbaijani side.

This is reflected in the amendment made by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev to the decree "On the composition of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic on the Azerbaijani side".

According to the decree, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Anar Akhundov has been replaced by the Minister of Economy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must send a corresponding notification to the Czech Republic about the changes made by this decree.