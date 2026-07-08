IRU highlights challenges, prospects for Kyrgyzstan’s transit routes (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Customs charges imposed on transit goods remain one of the factors limiting the development of Kyrgyzstan’s transit routes, IRU TIR and Transit Director Tatiana Rey-Bellet told Trend.

"Customs charges imposed on transit goods in Kyrgyzstan impede the further development of transit routes. This barrier also pushes Chinese freight forwarders and shippers to alternative routes," she said.

According to Tatiana Rey-Bellet, Kyrgyzstan’s location between China and the markets of Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe creates opportunities for expanding freight corridors.

She noted that further development of transit routes requires closer coordination among customs authorities to harmonise and streamline transport procedures.

"Closer coordination among customs is necessary for further harmonising and streamlining transport corridors connecting China, Central Asia, Caucasus, Türkiye, and further extending to Europe," she said.

She added that IRU continues to support Kyrgyzstan in improving trade facilitation mechanisms and developing more efficient international transport links.

Meanwhile, the International Road Transport Union (IRU) is a global organisation established in 1948 that represents road transport operators and stakeholders in the transport sector worldwide. IRU works to develop international road transport, simplify border and customs procedures, promote digital solutions, and improve safety and professional standards in the transport industry.

One of the organisation’s key instruments is the TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) system, which helps simplify and accelerate international freight transportation. In Kyrgyzstan, IRU cooperates with the Association of International Road Carriers of the Kyrgyz Republic (AIRTO-KR) and relevant authorities to support transit development, digitalisation, and improving the efficiency of the country’s transport system.