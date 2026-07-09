Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan discuss expanding economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Marlen Mamataliyev and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari discussed expanding bilateral economic cooperation in Bishkek.

This was reflected in a press release published by Kyrgyzstan's Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) following talks between the two officials at the Ala-Archa State Residence.

"We must create a legislative framework aimed at expanding investment cooperation, developing transport links, facilitating trade and establishing favorable legal conditions for entrepreneurs," Mamataliyev said.

According to the information, the talks covered political, economic, cultural, humanitarian and interparliamentary cooperation. Mamataliyev said the Jogorku Kenesh was ready to provide legislative support for agreements reached by the leadership of the two countries.

The speaker also called for closer cooperation in education, healthcare, the digital economy and investment protection, the report noted.

In turn, Zardari stated that his official visit to Kyrgyzstan had been productive and stressed the importance of strengthening interparliamentary ties to support the implementation of bilateral agreements.

The sides also exchanged views on joint initiatives and projects and discussed proposals to further expand bilateral cooperation, the press service noted.

For reference, Pakistan is one of Kyrgyzstan's key partners in South Asia, and both countries have been working to expand cooperation in trade, transport, investment, and regional connectivity. The countries have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992 and have gradually expanded cooperation through bilateral mechanisms and regional organizations, including the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). In recent years, both countries have placed increasing emphasis on transport connectivity, trade, and investment, viewing closer links between Central and South Asia as a shared strategic priority.

Connectivity has become one of the main drivers of bilateral ties. During Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's visit to Pakistan in late 2025, the two sides signed a broad package of agreements covering trade, agriculture, energy, education, customs cooperation, and the use of Pakistani ports, while reaffirming their intention to expand economic cooperation.

Economic cooperation remains below its potential but continues to gain momentum. For instance, in 2025, the two countries agreed to work toward increasing bilateral trade to $100 million, alongside reviving the Joint Business Council, organizing business forums, and strengthening private-sector cooperation. Officials from both sides have also identified transport, logistics, agriculture, energy, and education among the priority areas for future partnership.