Azerbaijan Airlines and Uzum Bank Expand Online Payment Options for Passengers from Uzbekistan

July 9, 2026, Baku — Azerbaijan Airlines, part of AZCON Holding, together with Uzum Bank, has introduced new online payment options for passengers from Uzbekistan. Tickets can now be purchased on the airline’s official website using national payment cards HUMO and Uzcard through Uzum Bank’s secure payment infrastructure.

The new solution is aimed at increasing the convenience and accessibility of digital services for passengers traveling between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as to other destinations across the airline’s route network.

Uzbekistan remains one of the most dynamically developing markets in Central Asia for Azerbaijan Airlines. The airline currently operates seven weekly flights between Baku and Tashkent and, since April last year, two weekly flights between Baku and Samarkand, contributing to the steady growth of passenger traffic between the two countries. Over the past six months, the number of passengers on the Baku–Tashkent–Baku and Baku–Samarkand–Baku routes has increased by 58% and 174%, respectively, reflecting the growing interest in business, leisure, and cultural travel between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

“We aim to make the travel experience as convenient as possible at every stage, from choosing a route to purchasing a ticket. Expanding payment options for passengers from Uzbekistan is an important step in developing our digital services and improving the customer experience. The integration of modern financial technologies helps ensure a high level of transaction security and makes the booking process as comfortable as possible for users,” said Jamil Manizade, CCO of Azerbaijan Airlines.

“We are seeing steady growth in mutual interest between the people of the two countries: the intensity of air traffic between Tashkent and Baku already exceeds 7 regular flights per week, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, while overall international passenger traffic in both countries continues to show annual growth. As a fintech platform, our task is to support this growing mobility with seamless digital and financial tools,” said Roman Lavrentyev, CEO of Uzum FinTech.

The national carrier continues to consistently develop its digital services, offering passengers modern, secure, and convenient solutions for planning travel and purchasing airline tickets.