Kazakhstan allocates $1.3 mln to complete heating pipeline in northern region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Kazakhstan's government has allocated about 650 million tenge (approximately $1.3 million) from its reserve fund to complete the construction of a heating pipeline in the city of Petropavlovsk, located in the North Kazakhstan region.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh government, citing a resolution signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the information, the funding will be used to complete the construction of a heating network along Zhambyl Zhabayev, Alexander Shashimbayev, Novaya, and Ibrai Altynsarin streets.

"In 2026, contractors will dismantle 1.4 kilometers of the existing pipeline and install new heating networks. A further 0.7 kilometers of the system was reconstructed in 2025. Upon completion, the overhaul of Heating Main No. 2, which stretches more than two kilometers across Petropavlovsk, will be finalized", the statement reads.

The project is expected to replace a pipeline that is more than 80% worn out, ensuring reliable heat supply for over 30,000 residents, around 200 apartment buildings, and social infrastructure facilities, while also reducing the overall wear of the city's heating network.

According to the government, the project supports the country's broader program to modernize energy and utility infrastructure and strengthen Kazakhstan's energy security ahead of future heating seasons.

The government noted that preparations for the upcoming heating season remain under close supervision. According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy, since 2025 major repairs have been completed on 10 power generating units, 63 boilers, and 39 turbines. In addition, around 17,000 kilometers of power transmission lines have been upgraded, 420 substations modernized, and 323 kilometers of the most deteriorated heating networks replaced. These measures have reduced wear at power plants to 53% and lowered the wear rate of heating networks to 50%.