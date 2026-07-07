Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss strategic partnership and regional connectivity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. On July 7, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Senator Steve Daines, a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who is currently visiting Azerbaijan to discuss strategic partnership and regional connectivity.

This information was published on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, it is reported that during the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, the agenda for political and economic cooperation, energy security, regional transport connectivity projects, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The parties emphasized the importance of developing high-level contacts and political dialogue between the two countries to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Moreover, the sides discussed Azerbaijan’s growing role as a reliable partner in the fields of energy security, transportation, and logistics, and exchanged views on initiatives aimed at developing the Middle Corridor and East-West transport routes.

During the discussion on regional integration and economic cooperation, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted the dynamic development of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and the new opportunities presented by the C6 cooperation format in this context. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan has become one of Eurasia’s key transportation and trade hubs thanks to the strengthening of East-West ties via the Caspian Sea, the development of the Middle Corridor, and the logistics and industrial infrastructure established around the Alat International Sea Trade Port.

The parties reviewed the current situation in the South Caucasus during the post-conflict period, the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, and the peace agenda.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side provided detailed information on the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, as well as on the opportunities created by the opening of transport and communication lines in the region for regional cooperation and economic integration.

The parties also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.