President Rahmon inaugurates antimony plant in Tajikistan's Sughd

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. President Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a new antimony production plant in Tajikistan's Sughd Region.

This was announced by the press service of the Tajik President following Emomali Rahmon's visit to the Ayni district on July 7.

"The enterprise has an annual capacity to process up to 5,000 tons of raw materials and produce antimony metal," the presidential press service said.

According to the press service, the facility operates under TALCO Gold and uses modern production technologies and digital management systems. The company is developing the Kanchoch gold-antimony deposit, which contains more than 23 million tons of ore, around 50 tons of gold, and over 265,000 tons of antimony, making it one of the largest deposits of its kind in the region.

The commissioning of the plant is expected to support more efficient use of the country's mineral resources, increase industrial output and export potential, and create new jobs.

According to the information, the company plans to produce goods worth 1.539 billion somoni in 2026, while the new facility will provide permanent employment for 200 people.

During the visit, Rahmon also laid the foundation stone for another metallurgical plant with an annual production capacity of two tons of gold. According to the presidential press service, the enterprise is scheduled to be commissioned by August 2027.

The president also instructed the authorities to complete the asphalt paving of the 32-kilometer road linking the main highway with the TALCO Gold antimony plant and the Iskanderkul tourist area by September 2027, the report says.

Meanwhile, the project comes as Tajikistan continues expanding domestic processing of its mineral resources rather than exporting raw materials. Antimony is classified as a critical mineral by many major economies because of its use in batteries, semiconductors, flame retardants, and defense-related industries. Rising global demand for critical minerals has increased interest in countries with significant reserves, including Tajikistan, which is home to one of Central Asia's largest antimony deposits.