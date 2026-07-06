Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Türkiye conclude Anatolian Eagle-2026 air drill in Konya (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Anatolian Eagle-2026 International Tactical Flight Exercise, held in the city of Konya with the participation of military pilots from Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Türkiye, has concluded.

This was reported in a statement released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Azerbaijan Air Force's flight and technical personnel, along with the Su-25 attack aircraft that represented the country during the exercise, have returned Homeland.

It's noteworthy that professionalism demonstrated by the Azerbaijan Army servicemen in enhancing combat effectiveness, ensuring interoperability, and executing joint missions was highly commended by the exercise leadership.

Meanwhile, the Anatolian Eagle (Anadolu Kartalı) is an advanced, multinational tactical air warfare exercise hosted annually by the Turkish Air Force at the 3rd Main Jet Base in Konya, Türkiye. It simulates high-stress, realistic combat environments to improve interoperability and joint operational capabilities between NATO and partner air forces.