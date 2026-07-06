Iran's Kermanshah Province sets record in agricultural production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Approximately 5.75 million tons of crops were produced in the Kermanshah Province, located in western Iran, during the past Iranian year (from March 21, 2025, through March 20, 2026), setting a record.

This was stated by Director of the Kermanshah Provincial Agriculture Department Saeed Karimi.

"In the past Iranian year, 4.85 million tons of crops, 601,000 tons of livestock products, and 301,000 tons of garden products were produced in Kermanshah Province. This is considered a record figure for the province," he noted.

Karimi said that during the reporting period, the agricultural area of the province was approximately 903,000 hectares. Of this, 862,000 hectares were arable land and 41,000 hectares were garden land.

The department official added that 153,000 farmers were active in Kermanshah Province last year.

"There are 3.4 million livestock in the province and 550 poultry farms. Currently, 133,000 hectares of the province are equipped with pressurized irrigation systems, and 55 agricultural centers provide services to farmers," he explained.

Karimi added that Kermanshah Province ranks first in the country in chickpea production, second in sunflower production, and third in corn and sugar beet production. At the same time, the province ranks fifth in the country in wheat and fig production, sixth in saffron production, and seventh in walnut and olive production.

According to him, these figures show that Kermanshah Province has an important place in ensuring the country's food security and agriculture.

Kermanshah Province in Iran has an area of about 2.5 million hectares, of which 74% accounts for natural resource areas. That is, 527,000 hectares are forests, and 1.19 million hectares are pastures.

According to Trend's analysis, the production of agricultural products in Kermanshah Province, like many other regions of Iran, is of great importance. Iran has made significant progress in the agricultural sector in recent years. Attracting investment and encouraging farmers is important for the sustainability of progress in agriculture. In recent years, water shortages and droughts in Iran have been considered serious problems for agriculture and food security. Taking this into account, the cultivation of crops with low water requirements is in the spotlight in order to make maximum use of agricultural areas in Iran.

Meanwhile other provinces of Iran are also keen to expand its agricultural footprint with new partnerships. The East Azerbaijan Province governor, Bahram Sarmast, told Trend that the province is actively working to attract investors for collaborative ventures with Azerbaijan.

"In the agricultural sector, the province has significant potential. Poultry farming and the processing industry are key areas of focus in the province.

East Azerbaijan Province has rich mineral resources, ranging from copper to gold. Moreover, carpet weaving and several other sectors are developing in the province. All of these play an important role in the economic development of East Azerbaijan.

The province has an economic gateway role for neighboring countries, both for the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and for European countries.

The province is working to create opportunities for foreign investors to invest in its industrial parks. At the same time, efforts are being made to increase product exports to neighboring countries," he concluded.