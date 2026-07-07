Azerbaijan to create institutional mechanisms for cybersecurity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Institutional mechanisms for cybersecurity will be created in Azerbaijan, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

This is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the law "On information, informatization and information protection", which was discussed at today's session of the parliament.

During the discussions, it was noted that the draft law was prepared with the aim of improving legal regulation in the field of information security and cybersecurity, protecting information infrastructure from cyber threats, establishing institutional mechanisms for cybersecurity, and determining the legal basis for digital development processes.

The draft adds information infrastructure, information infrastructure subject, cybersecurity, cyberspace, cyber hygiene, digital evidence, digital research, computer incident response center (CERT), Security Operations Center (SOC), National CERT, State CERT, and other new concepts to the law.

The draft law defines the rights and obligations of state bodies, information infrastructure entities, CERTs, and SOCs in the field of cybersecurity, and establishes mechanisms for detecting, preventing, investigating, and eliminating cyber threats, cyber attacks, and cyber incidents.

The draft also establishes provisions on ensuring the cybersecurity of information infrastructure, conducting cybersecurity monitoring and audits, exchanging information on cyber incidents, conducting digital research, financing digital development projects, and implementing a regulatory test environment for the purpose of testing digital solutions.

At the same time, new obligations in the field of cybersecurity are established for information infrastructure entities, internet providers, host providers, and owners of internet information resources, and the directions of activity and powers of the National CERT are expanded.

The adoption of the draft law will serve to improve the information security and cybersecurity system in the country, increase the effectiveness of the fight against cyber threats, strengthen the resilience of the information infrastructure, and more efficiently organize digital development processes.

The draft law was put to a vote after discussions and passed in the first reading.