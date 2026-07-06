Azerbaijan leverages energy resources as key driver for economic development, deputy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Azerbaijan has succeeded in turning its energy resources into a source of development for the country, said Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov at the opening ceremony of the 20th Baku Summer Energy School, organized by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University, Trend correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the Baku Summer Energy School brings together representatives from various countries and deservedly bears the unofficial title "The United Nations in Energy."

"The development of the oil industry attracted the best engineers, architects, and scientists of the time to Baku, making the city one of the most dynamically developing centers in the world. As early as 1918, Azerbaijan became the first democratic republic in the Muslim world. In 1941, Azerbaijan supplied more than 80 percent of all oil for the Eastern Front, where the fight against the Nazis was being waged. In the 1990s, Azerbaijan again made a strategic choice, turning oil and gas resources into a factor in the country's development, strengthening regional cooperation, and international energy security," he noted.

E. Soltanov stated that these decisions subsequently played a significant role in strengthening the state and liberating Azerbaijani territories.

In conclusion, he expressed confidence that the participants of the Baku Summer Energy School will be able to gain a deeper understanding of Azerbaijan and its energy history.

"I believe that upon completing the school, you will be more knowledgeable, happier, and will take with you this fire and light of Azerbaijan to share with others," the Deputy Minister added.