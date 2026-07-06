AI-Powered Personal Financial Manager from ABB Bank! (PHOTO)

ABB Bank has introduced another innovative solution powered by artificial intelligence. The new development is the Personal Financial Manager, available through the ABB mobile app.

Following the launch of this feature, AI-nur and AI-khan in ABB mobile have become more than just voice-based AI assistants that answer customer questions. They now act as personal financial guides, helping users better understand their financial behavior, manage their personal budgets, and make more informed decisions.

ABB mobile users can now control their personal budgets more clearly, regularly analyze their income and expenses, and build financial habits aligned with their goals simply by communicating with AI-nur and AI-khan.

Analyzes Income and Expenses and Helps Manage Financial Habits!

The AI-powered Personal Financial Manager analyzes a customer’s transaction history, provides a detailed breakdown of income and expenses, presents the data in a visualized format, and helps compare financial indicators across different periods.

Customers no longer need to limit themselves to viewing a list of card transactions. With the help of the AI assistant, they can accurately identify the categories in which their income and expenses are formed, understand when and what they spend the most on, and discover opportunities for managing money more efficiently and saving more effectively.

One of the key advantages of the Personal Financial Manager is the ability to conduct comparative data analysis. Customers can track changes in their financial behavior by days, weeks, months, or over longer periods.

For example, a user can ask AI-nur or AI-khan questions such as: “What did I spend the most money on this month?”, “What were my five largest expenses over the past 30 days?”, “How much did I spend on restaurants this week?”, “How much did I spend on fuel this year?”, “What were my main sources of income over the past three months?” and other similar requests. As a result, customers not only see their income and expenses, but also gain a clearer understanding of the everyday financial habits behind these figures.

Supports Financial Decision-Making!

The new product is especially useful for customers who want to monitor their personal budgets, strengthen control over expenses, and build a better balance between income and spending. Customers can now view their financial situation not only through general figures, but also through more detailed, personalized explanations.

The AI assistant analyzes the structure of a customer’s income and expenses and helps them make more rational financial decisions. For example, users can separately analyze spending on subscriptions, recurring payments, restaurants and delivery, cash withdrawals, and other categories.

In this way, the Personal Financial Manager not only answers the question “How much did you spend?” but also offers a practical perspective on another important question: “What can be changed to manage finances better?”

Performs Banking Operations in a Conversational Format!

The functionality of AI-nur and AI-khan is not limited to financial analytics. These AI-powered personal financial managers also allow customers to carry out everyday banking operations through voice commands.

Customers can pay for mobile services on Azercell, Bakcell, and Nar numbers simply by giving a voice command to AI-nur or AI-khan. In addition, AI assistants can be used to make transfers to ABB Bank cards and cards of other banks – by card number or through a pre-created template.

The Personal Financial Manager makes transfers between cards and accounts, sending money to others by mobile number, carrying out various banking operations, and receiving answers to customer inquiries more convenient. If needed, customers can also block a card or reactivate it through AI-nur and AI-khan.

Manages Subscriptions!

Until now, ABB mobile users could activate and deactivate subscriptions for all Visa cards through the app – including subscriptions for television, music, entertainment platforms, educational services, food, delivery, and other services. Now, these operations can also be performed by the Personal Financial Manager at the customer’s request.

Customers only need to speak with AI-nur or AI-khan to manage their subscriptions. This makes the use of everyday digital services even more flexible, faster, and more intuitive.

More Than 4 Million Interactions!

In a short period of time, customers have carried out more than 4 million interactions with AI-nur and AI-khan. This figure reflects the growing interest of users in AI-powered banking services.

The new AI capabilities introduced by ABB Bank make banking services more convenient, faster, and more accessible. At the same time, a high level of security requirements is maintained at every stage. In the near future, the Bank plans to continue developing the user experience in the field of artificial intelligence by launching new features.