Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of individual exhibition and tree-planting campaign in Gabala (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, attended the opening of the first individual exhibition of painter Yahya Jalilov from the Vandam settlement of Gabala. The exhibition, held in the park of the Gabala Archaeological Center located in the village of Chukhur-Gabala in the Gabala district, featured 38 of the artist’s works.

Afterwards, a tree-planting campaign was held in the park near the Gabala Archaeological Center on the initiative of the IDEA Public Union. A total of 32 children from Gabala and Baku participated in the campaign.