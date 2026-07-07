SOCAR Türkiye, Pegasus ink sustainable aviation fuel agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. SOCAR Türkiye and Pegasus have signed a sustainable aviation fuel deal.

SOCAR Türkiye said in a message on its website that the cooperation agreement is aimed at supporting the energy transition and decarbonization of the aviation sector in Türkiye.

The agreement provides a framework for cooperation on identifying Türkiye's sustainable aviation fuel needs, conducting feasibility studies for the development of the SAF value chain, promoting business development and awareness initiatives, and exploring cooperation opportunities related to sustainable aviation fuels in Türkiye and other markets.

The partners also plan to establish a joint working group comprising senior executives to assess preparations for the production and use of SAF, with the goal of supporting the development of a sustainable aviation ecosystem and reducing carbon emissions from the aviation sector.

SOCAR Türkiye, the country's largest integrated industrial group, said it is advancing work on sustainable aviation fuel production, supply chains and technology partnerships, while Pegasus Airlines will contribute its operational expertise to help identify market demand and support the efficient use of SAF across the aviation fuel value chain.

"Sustainable aviation fuels are critical to reducing the aviation sector's carbon footprint, and we attach great importance to working with strong and visionary partners in this field," SOCAR Türkiye CEO Elchin Ibadov said.

"This agreement with Pegasus marks an important step toward assessing Türkiye's potential in sustainable aviation fuels and exploring future cooperation opportunities. We believe this process will create value for both our industries and the country," he added.

Pegasus Airlines CEO Güliz Öztürk said sustainable solutions are essential for the future of aviation and noted that the carrier has been expanding its use of SAF since 2022.

"This agreement with SOCAR Türkiye will allow us to deepen our expertise in sustainable aviation fuels while contributing to the development of Türkiye's SAF ecosystem," Öztürk said.

"We see this cooperation as a strategic step toward better understanding the sector's needs and unlocking new opportunities for the clean aviation of the future," she added.