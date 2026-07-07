Iran calls on opponent to respect its signature – foreign minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Iran calls on the opponent to respect its signature.

This was announced by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on his X social network account today.

"Discussions to reach a final agreement will not begin as long as threats against Iran continue. Respect your signature," he said.

The minister added that millions of people gathered to express their respect for Iranian Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and his eternal legacy. Neither the Iranian people nor the armed forces are afraid of any threat.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.

The farewell ceremony for the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei continued in Iran yesterday. Millions of Iranians are reported to have attended the ceremony. His funeral will be held on July 9 in Mashhad city.