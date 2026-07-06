20th anniversary of Baku Summer Energy School to be marked by new achievements in Azerbaijan's energy sector - Hafiz Pashayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The 20th anniversary of the Baku Summer Energy School will be marked by new achievements in Azerbaijan's energy sector, stated ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev at the opening ceremony of the 20th Baku Summer Energy School, organized by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University, Trend correspondent reports from the event.

He also noted that ADA University has constructed nearly 20 new campus buildings over the 20 years of the Baku Summer Energy School.

"The campus's development has paralleled the program's development. Each time we implement a program, we strive to create a new building. Recently, two new buildings were commissioned at the university – for the faculties of Agriculture and Food Sciences, and Design and Architecture. The university continues to focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. Solar panels have been installed on the roofs of both buildings, generating over one million kilowatt-hours of electricity. This partially powers these buildings and the old campus," he said.

Furthermore, according to Kh. Pashayev, the university previously implemented a geothermal energy project.

"All of our old campus buildings are partially powered by geothermal energy. This was the first such project in Azerbaijan and, in fact, the first in the region." The university continues to receive support from bp through both its summer energy school and educational projects. bp also supports the development of joint dual degree programs with George Washington University, which contributes to strengthening engineering education at ADA. ADA University began its operations as the Diplomatic Academy, but over time, it has significantly expanded its training programs. Today, the Diplomatic Academy is just one of our university's schools. At the same time, we are proud to continue our contribution to the training of specialists in the field of diplomacy. Our programs already include ambassadors," he said.

Kh. Pashayev noted that the first Baku Summer Energy School was held in 2006—the year the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline began operating, calling this a symbolic coincidence.

"I am convinced that the 20th anniversary of our Summer Energy School will also be associated with new achievements in Azerbaijan's oil, gas, and energy sectors," he added.