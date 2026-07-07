Azerbaijan receives invitation to G20 summit in Miami

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Azerbaijan has been invited to the G20 summit to be held in Miami on December 14-15, 2026.

This information was published on the official website of the U.S. presidency of the G20.

According to the information, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates were also included in the list of invited countries.

The G20 summit is considered one of the main platforms where the global economic agenda, international cooperation, and strategic challenges are discussed with the participation of the world's leading economies and invited partner countries.

In 2025, the G20 summit was held in Johannesburg.