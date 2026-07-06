Circassian Agency member sheds light on community’s goal

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 6. The goal of the Circassian communities is lasting peace among nations, said Anjelika Toktamish-Ceyishakar, a member of the “Circassian Agency” civic movement in Türkiye, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She made the statement during a panel discussion on "Modern forms of colonialism: actions bringing tragedy, slavery and suffering to peoples" held as part of the international conference "Cultural and ethnic diversity: lessons from history, contemporary challenges" in Shusha.

Toktamish-Ceyishakar noted that the Circassians want greater rights to manage their own human resources, natural resources, and economic opportunities, as well as to build cooperation with neighboring peoples and states based on mutual respect.

Moreover, the official emphasized that an important goal of Circassian society is not only to strengthen cultural ties but also to develop trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

“It is very important that the voices of people who have endured great suffering throughout history be heard and that their future be discussed. The goal of Circassian communities is not conflict. The goal is justice, cooperation, economic prosperity, and lasting peace among nations. Without forgetting the past, we want to look confidently toward the future,” she said.

An international conference on the topic "Cultural and ethnic diversity: lessons from history, contemporary challenges" is taking place in Shusha.

The event is organized by the “Center for Cultural and Ethnic Diversity” Public Association in partnership with the “Silk Road” Public Association for Cultural and Historical Research.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, the U.S., France, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Türkiye, and Georgia are participating in the conference.