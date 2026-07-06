ABB Bank’s Call Center opened in Khankendi

ABB Bank’s new Call Center has opened in Khankendi. The Call Center, located in the Khankendi Business Center, provides all the necessary conditions for offering information support on ABB Bank’s products and services.

The center begins its operations with 10 employees. Support will be provided to all customers from here: regardless of where in the world a person is located, they will be able to contact the Khankendi Call Center, just like the Call Center in Baku, and receive the necessary assistance.

The purpose of establishing the Call Center in Khankendi is to ensure continuous communication with customers, transfer some structural units of ABB Bank—whose operations can be carried out outside the capital—to the regions, support the socio-economic development of Karabakh, and contribute to increasing employment in the region.

By implementing such projects, ABB Bank also contributes to the development of human capital by creating career opportunities for local professionals.

This is the first Call Center established by a business organization in Khankendi. It should be noted that ABB Bank also became the first bank to open a branch in Khankendi. Currently, the Bank has branches in both Khankendi and Shusha.

Information about Bank ABB’s modern, useful, and universal products and services can be obtained from the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website at https://abb-bank.az/, through the Information Center by calling 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.