Drones attack SOCAR gas station in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. A SOCAR facility in Ukraine has been struck by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

SOCAR Energy Ukraine said in a statement.

According to the statement, three Shahed-type attack drones hit a SOCAR facility in the village of Nechayane in Ukraine's Mykolaiv district. The attack damaged the building of the fuel station complex.

The company said there were no casualties, as employees had taken shelter during the air raid alert.

SOCAR also noted that it has equipped shelters at a number of its fuel stations across Ukraine. According to the company, these shelters are located in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Rivne, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions and are marked in the SOCAR mobile application. The company added that the shelters remain open around the clock for anyone seeking protection during air raid alerts.