Azerbaijan set to digitalize extension of foreigners' stay period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Administrative procedures related to the extension of the temporary stay of foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan will be digitalized, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

This is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Migration Code, the laws "On registration at the place of residence and location" and "On state duty" discussed at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

During the discussions, it was noted that after the state duty is paid, it is intended to be placed in the applicant's electronic cabinet in the Electronic Government Information System and sent to the e-mail address. In addition, the content of the decision will be confirmed, formalized with an electronic signature, and the legal basis for electronic services will be clarified.

The proposed amendment to the Migration Code establishes an additional basis for refusing to extend the period of temporary stay. Thus, the failure to submit one or more of the documents provided for in Article 41.1 of the Migration Code is also established as a basis for refusal.

Meanwhile, according to the amendment to the law "On state duty", a fee will not be provided for re-issuing a decision on extending the period of temporary stay.

Also, decisions on the extension of the period of temporary stay issued before the law enforcement date will remain in legal force until the expiration of the period specified in them.

If these decisions are lost, destroyed, become unusable, or if the information in the documents confirming the identity of a foreigner or stateless person changes, they will be compiled electronically, transferred to the electronic cabinet of the applicant in the Electronic Government Information System for placement in that system, and at the same time sent to the applicant's email address.

In these cases, the payment of a state fee for re-issuance of the decision won't be required.