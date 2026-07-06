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Qatar Airways aircraft lands in Baku as alternate airport

Society News 6 July 2026 21:44 (UTC +04:00)
Qatar Airways aircraft lands in Baku as alternate airport
Photo: AZAL
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. A Qatar Airways aircraft operating flight QTR253 on the Doha–Tbilisi route landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport as an alternate airport, the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport said.

The decision was made by the aircraft commander due to adverse weather conditions at the destination airport in Tbilisi.

The Airbus A320 aircraft landed safely at 20:23 local time. Heydar Aliyev International Airport provided ground handling services for the aircraft in accordance with established procedures. Once weather conditions improve, the flight will continue to its destination.

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